High school seniors encouraged to apply for Next Steps To Your Future Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s an amazing opportunity for high school seniors.

The University of Hawaii Community Colleges (UHCC) and Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education, together with community partners, are supporting this year’s Hawaii public high school graduates by providing them the necessary advising and guidance in planning for their futures.

Stephen Schatz, Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education Executive Director, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the program. For more information, click here.