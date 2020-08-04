HIFF Returns Friday with Home Summer Fest

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The show must go on! The Hawaii International Film Festival is returning Aug. 7-14 with its Home Summer Fest.

Beckie Stocchetti, executive director of HIFF, joined Wake Up 2day with more.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories