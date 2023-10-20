HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joining KHON2 is James Barros from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator.

They helped create another evacuation route for Lahaina schools before reopening.

He will discuss the situation with evacuations from West Maui in general.

Barros will also talk about the national shake out for earthquakes and what people need to know.

As HI-EMA looks to put more emphasis on the Hawaii hazards awareness and resilience program, Barros will explain how it will work.