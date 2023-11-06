HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday morning, Nov. 6, firefighters continue their battle against the wildfire above Mililani mauka.

This is happening, as many parts of the State are under a Red Flag Warning as drought conditions persist.

Joining KHON2 LIVE in studio with more, is Captain Jaimie Song with the Honolulu Fire Department.

Cpt. Song will provide us with the latest updates on the Mililani mauka fire.

According to Cpt. Song, on Sunday, Nov. 5, HFD crews and personnel were working on other fires that had broken out on Oahu.

Cpt. Song will also discuss how HFD personnel are working with other agencies as we continue to be under the statewide Red Flag Warning.