Helpful tips during the holiday season

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we continue to live in this pandemic, adapting our everyday norms has been a challenge, especially for our keiki during this holiday season.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Carissa Kano and Matthew Nakamura, teacher and counselor from Ma’ema’e Elementary School, joined us with some helpful tips to keep things fun and festive.

Latest Stories on KHON3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories