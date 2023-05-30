Hawaiian Electric is launching a new electric vehicle app called Smart Charge Hawaii that could pocket you $150 or 10,000 HawaiianMiles under Hawaiian Airlines’ frequent flyer program.

Aki Marceau, Director of HECO’s Electrified Transportation Division, joined Take2 to explain how it works.

“For me and other EV owners Smart Charge Hawaii gives us a tool to manage our charging, so we remember to power our cars when the sun is shining,” said Aki Marceau, Hawaiian Electric’s director of electrification of transportation. “It also helps Hawaiian Electric understand how to better serve current and future customers with electric vehicles. We hope to create a system that allows for our communities to easily take advantage of all the renewable energy on Hawaiian Electric’s grid, a critical step to meeting Hawaii’s 2045 zero emissions goals.”

Customers who enroll in the Smart Charge Hawaii pilot will have the choice of receiving an incentive of either $150 in cash or 10,000 HawaiianMiles under Hawaiian Airlines’ frequent flyer program. Ulupono Initiative provided funding support for the program, which is available to up to 2,000 residential customers with EVs on Oahu, Hawaii Island and in Maui County.

For more information, visit the Smart Charge website.