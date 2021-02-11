Hearts & Craft Gift Fair at Ka Makana Alii

Valentine’s Day is this weekend, and if you haven’t found the perfect gift just yet, there’s an event for you happening at Ka Makana Alii. Stephanie England, General Manager at Ka Makana Ali’i and Rella Dwiggins, event coordinator at Island Craft Fairs, joined us this morning with all of the details.



The Hearts & Craft Gift Fair will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Ka Makana Ali’i. Find the perfect gift the day before Valentine’s day for your loved one, keiki, or even yourself! There will be giveaways from 1 to 3 p.m. and free keiki ID by the Hamada Financial Group. For a contactless experience, pre-register at islandcraftfairs.org/featured.