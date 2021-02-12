Heart Health Tips for American Heart Month

Today is the Chinese New Year, and while the pandemic has forced some changes, you can still celebrate! The Hawaii Theater Center will be holding virtual activities, performances and demonstrations all month long. We learned all about the fun this morning with Avery Fukeda, Development and Events Manager.

For more information, and to get your Lunar New Year Activity Box, visit hawaiitheatre.com/cny or you can call (808) 528-0506.Everyone that places an order for their box can pick it up Friday from 5pm - 7pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm at the main doors of the Hawaii Theatre..