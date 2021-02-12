Heart Health Tips for American Heart Month

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

February is American Heart Month, a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. That’s why we learned some heart health tips with Pediatrition Dr. Theresa Wee this morning!

Dr. Wee’s Walk with a Doc walking program is for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. For more information, and to sign up, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/virtual-walk-with-a-doc-events/.

To check out the Grand Canyon Adventure that Dr. Wee mentioned, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/adventure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories