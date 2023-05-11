Honolulu Community College is launching its new Summer CTE Academy. The program gives Hawaii High School Sophomore, Junior and Senior students the chance to explore its programs for free! Students will be exposed to a college environment, identify general campus resources, demonstrate knowledge of college procedures, discuss the definition of success, and evaluate their academic and life goals. Students will attend this course once a week on Wednesdays from 8:00 to 9:00 am. HCC officials say participants will gain insights into which career and technical education fields best match their abilities and interests by rotating through 3 different modules lasting for two weeks each.

• Automotive technology

• Carpentry technology

• Computing, security and networking technology

• Cosmetology

• Early childhood education

• Fashion technology

• Fire and environmental emergency response

• Music and entertainment learning experience

• Sheet metal and plastics technology

• Welding technology

Deadline to apply to May 26, 2023. Space is limited.

For more information and details on how to apply, log onto HCC’s website.