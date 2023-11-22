HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know that there is a keiki NFL flag football league right here in Hawaiʻi?

Well guess what, they won the regional tournament and have been invited to go to the pro bowl in Orlando, Florida in February 2024. The league has adult teams and keiki teams, which include girls and coed teams.

They need to raise $30,000 for the keiki to go to Orlando and play in the championship tournament.

They have been selling Krispy Kreme donuts on Oahu to help raise money through their fundraising program, but they need more help from the community.

Joining KHON2 to talk about the tournaments, the trip to Orlando and the fundraising effort is Clayton Blackwell. He is the fundraising coordinator for the keiki.

You can access their GoFundMe page to submit financial assistance for their trek to becoming national champions.

He is joined by Estella Blackwell. She is one of the players on one of the teams.