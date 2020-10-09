Get ready for spooky ride because Hawaii’s first haunted house drive through is kicking off tonight at Aloha Stadium.

It’s going to be a Halloween event that you won’t want to miss. Plus, proceeds will benefit Habilitat. Allie Morales and Becky Harrison from Habilitat Hawaii joined Wake Up 2day for a preview. For more information, view https://oahuhauntedhouse.com/

