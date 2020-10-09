Get ready for spooky ride because Hawaii’s first haunted house drive through is kicking off tonight at Aloha Stadium.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
It’s going to be a Halloween event that you won’t want to miss. Plus, proceeds will benefit Habilitat. Allie Morales and Becky Harrison from Habilitat Hawaii joined Wake Up 2day for a preview. For more information, view https://oahuhauntedhouse.com/
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Maui offers 90-day extension for deferral of penalty on real property taxes
- Campaigns are sending billions of election text messages. Here’s how to stop them
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning collision
- Food2Go: Deck.
- Tips for a Safe Halloween During the Pandemic