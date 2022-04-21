HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’re invited to a great streaming concert happening this weekend featuring beautiful Hawaiian music in support of Beautiful Hawaiian music.

It’s time to go Kanikapila in Waimanalo with the Cyril Pahinui Music Festival.

Joining us this morning with more details is Rhonda Burk, co-producer of the Waimanalo Kanikapila, and John Hart, Na’alehu Theatre Board of Directors.

For more information, go to: www.cyrilpahinui.com.