Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about getting some fresh air and exercise with your four legged friends – and it’s all for a great cause! Get ready to wag and walk because the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Virtual Petwalk is happening on Saturday, October 24.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Christina Morisato, Events Manager, and Mike Regan, EVP & CFO from Servco Pacific Inc., joined Wake Up 2day with a preview.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories