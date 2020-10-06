Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about getting some fresh air and exercise with your four legged friends – and it’s all for a great cause! Get ready to wag and walk because the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Virtual Petwalk is happening on Saturday, October 24.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Christina Morisato, Events Manager, and Mike Regan, EVP & CFO from Servco Pacific Inc., joined Wake Up 2day with a preview.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2