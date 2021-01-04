Hawaiian Humane Society reports decrease with strays over New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a big, loud start to the new year, so how did our four-legged friends do? The Hawaiian Humane Society reports a decrease in stray animals that were admitted.
Communications Manager Jessica Tronoski joined Take2 with details.
