Hawaiian Host is feeling the love! It’s offering Valentine’s Day boxes for that special someone in your life. The company is also introducing a new flavor: strawberries & cream! It’s crafted using white chocolate and infused with strawberries.

Make Hawaiian Host a part of your Valentine’s list. Their products are delicious any time of the year.

Hawaiian Host President and CEO Ed Schultz joined Wake Up 2day with a look at the chocolates and discussed what’s next for the longtime company.