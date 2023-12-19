HONOLULU (KHON2) — Throughout the week of Dec. 18, KHON2 will be featuring some of the heroes of the Maui wildfires.

They bravely and generously helped during the fires and in its aftermath.

Hawaiian Airlines is recognizing these heroes, all nominated by members of our community.



For Tuesday, Dec. 19, Hawaiian Airlines Mālama Spotlight segment, KHON2 traveled to Maui to meet a surfing legend who worked with the county and created an information hub.

“Man, it was nothing I’ve ever expected to see to our town, Lāhainā,” said Archie Kalepa. “I know that place from the ocean. I know it well enough to know where everything is, from the ocean. It was almost unrecognizable.>”

Surfing legend and Maui resident Archie Kalepa said the devastation was difficult to digest.

“I think everybody was a little shocked, in disbelief,” said Kalepa. “And you know, there was no time for that. It was about what do we need to do, how are we going to do it, let’s get it done.”

So, Kalepa said he put on his game face and stood up the first supply hub in West Maui, in his own yard.

“From that day on, all we did was receive supplies, give supplies to whoever or whatever they needed,” said Kalepa. “Whatever need people had, our job was to fulfill that need, be organized and become a distribution center.”

But as time passed; and after discussions with the mayor, the former lifeguard saw the need for an emergency operation center or EOC.

“We made it a point to stand that EOC up, get accurate information, find resources, find out what’s happening,” said Kalepa. “Our hub became the information center. Such as water quality, when will the electricity be turned back on. I mean, we did everything we could to help get information transferred back and forth to them, to us. You know, it worked.”

Kalepa credits not only volunteers from Maui. He said people came from far and wide to assist where they could.

“You know, the crewmembers of Hokule’a stepped up in a big way,” said Kalepa. “Because after voyaging around the world, things like this – setting up, getting established is what we do on every voyage. And have them there was a big help to make that happen.”

Kalepa believes the community will rebuild through perseverance, resilience and working together.

“There’s a lot of heroes in Lahaina, there’s a lot of leaders in Lahaina that are leading the way,” said Kalepa. “I’m really, really happy that I’m part of that.”