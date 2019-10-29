Hawaii Youth Symphony’s 55th Birthday Celebration

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Hawaii Youth Symphony celebrates 55 years of music education at the He Makana O Na Mele: The Gift of Music gala. The most significant fundraising event of the year benefitting all HYS programs and furthering its vision of “making music a right, not a privilege,” the evening features Maestro Joseph Stepec conducting the students of Youth Symphony I, with an appearance by Jake Shimabukuro. Randy Wong, President of the Hawaii Youth Symphony, joined us for a preview. For more information, viewhttps://hiyouthsymphony.org/namele/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story