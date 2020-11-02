We are just one day out from the general election, and if you haven’t cast your ballot yet, there’s still time. Even if you haven’t registered yet, you can still make your vote count!
This morning the State’s Chief Election Officer, Scott Nago, joined us with details on voting, registration, and current election stats.
Hawaii voters still have time to cast ballots
