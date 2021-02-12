Hawaii Theatre Center Lunar New Year Celebration

February is American Heart Month, a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. That's why we learned some heart health tips with Pediatrition Dr. Theresa Wee this morning!

Dr. Wee's Walk with a Doc walking program is for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. For more information, and to sign up, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/virtual-walk-with-a-doc-events/.

To check out the Grand Canyon Adventure that Dr. Wee mentioned, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/adventure.