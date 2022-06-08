HONOLULU (KHON2) — They first traveled to surf city, El Salvador for the 2022 Isa World Jr. Championships.

Then after nine grueling days of intense surfing competition against the best junior surfers in the world, they came away with the overall team gold medal.

Joining us this morning to tell us more is the newly minted 2022 Isa World Jr. Champions, the Hawaii Surf Team.

The team includes Coach Chris Martin, Vaihiti Inso, Kai Martin, Luke Tema, Nora Liotta, Shion Crawford, Luke Swanson, Eweleiula Wong and Puamakamae Desoto.