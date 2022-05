HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re going green because the State has a goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Claudia Rapkoch, Hawaii State Energy Office Public Affairs Officer, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the workshops being offered this month and how residents can get involved.

