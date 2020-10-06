A special Hawaii Stars show to recognize Fire Prevention Week will air on KHON2. We were joined by Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves, with the Honolulu Fire Department and Carole Kai, from Hawaii Stars, for all of the details on tonight’s show. Chief Neves also shared some fire safety tips with us this morning.
Hawaii Stars’ HFD: Pride, Service, Dedication
Tuesday, 10/6 @ 9:30 p.m. on KHON
Sunday, 10/11 @ 6:30 p.m. on KHII
Sunday, 10/18 @ 7:30 p.m. on KHON
Sunday, 10/25 @ 8:30 p.m. on KHII
