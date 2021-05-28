Hawaii Stars Celebrates St. Louis School’s 175th Anniversary

Hawaii Stars will showcase St. Louis School in a one hour special celebrating the school’s 175th anniversary. Carole Kai, Co-Owner of Hawaii Stars, joined us this morning with a preview of what viewers will see during the special “Strength and Diversity”.

You can watch the premiere on Sunday, May 30 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2. The show will re-play on the following dates and times:

Sunday, June 6 from 8pm-9pm on KHII

Saturday, June 12 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2

Wednesday, June 16 from 6pm-7pm on KHII

Saturday, September 11 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2

Thursday, October 14 from 7pm-8pm on KHON2

Website: hawaiistars.com and saintlouishawaii.org