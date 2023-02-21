United States Sen. Mazie Hirono announced her re-election campaign to keep fighting for families, workers and communities throughout Hawaii. Sen. Hirono joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss her re-election campaign and events that she’ll be attending this week.

Hirono released this statement on Tuesday morning:

“As an immigrant raised by a single mom, I grew up in a family where, no matter how hard we tried, it was a struggle just to get by. I ran for the United States Senate to fight for families just like mine, to be a voice for families across Hawaii in Washington, D.C., and to address the many challenges impacting our communities.

“We’ve made historic progress–especially over the last two years–to cap health care costs for seniors, increase support for our veterans, fight climate change, and rebuild our infrastructure.

“We can’t stop now. We need to build on this progress and continue delivering results for working families in Hawaii. There’s more work to be done to make childcare and healthcare affordable, improve educational opportunities for all students, and support Hawaii’s underserved communities.“

“At the same time, Republicans are working to take our country backwards, undermine our democracy, and callously strip away our rights and freedoms. I always look for common ground where it is possible, but I will also continue to stand up to Republicans who want to pass a nationwide abortion ban, make it easier for dangerous people to get guns, and harder for people to vote.

“As your Senator, I’ll keep fighting, on your side, to build an economy that works for working families and ensure every person has the opportunity to succeed.”