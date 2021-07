HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Meet Wolffy! He is an eight-year-old terrier mix that loves to cuddle. He will do well with any family with lots of love to give! He is a good boy but needs a yard with a tall fence because he can jump rather high.

Wolffy loves the water and is always ready for adventure. Although he is older in years, he is young in spirit and is looking for someone to love him in his golden years.