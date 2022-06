HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden said the U.S. is sending more military aid to Ukraine as its war with Russia enters day 99.

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case was recently in Poland which borders the eastern portion of Ukraine. Congressman Case joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss his trip and biggest takeaways.

