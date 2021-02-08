Hawaii Kai Ducky Dash goes virtual

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai’s biggest fundraising event, the 6th annual Ducky Dash, is coming up.

The event is typically held at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center with vendors, games, and live music with the duck dash race in the water behind the center.

This year, they are hosting the fundraiser virtually with music performed for us by Henry Kapono.

The money that this event raises goes towards providing scholarships to local students. The project director, Keegan Flaherty, joined us this morning with all of the details.

