Tonight, we will get an in depth look at vaccination efforts on Hawaii Island. One of the expert contributors of the Big Island vaccination efforts is The Bay Clinic. This morning, we learned more about the clinic with Dr. Kimo Alameda, CEO of the Bay Clinic Community Health Center.

“Hawaii Island: Getting Out the Vax” airs tonight at 7:30 pm on KHII and 9:30 pm on KHON2.