HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island is easing more COVID restrictions.

Mayor Mitch Roth signed a new emergency order on Friday that extends gathering limits to 25 people outdoors and up to 50 for organized outdoor events.

Indoor gatherings will remain limited to 10 people. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2day to discuss his latest emergency order and what lies ahead.