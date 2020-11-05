HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get your popcorn ready because the Hawaii International Film Festival is taking it back to the old school.

We’re talking about drive in movies while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19.

Jason Lau, Talk Story Productions President and writer/director for the film Story Game, joined us on Wake Up 2day to discuss his new movie and upcoming release dates.

