HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get your popcorn ready because the Hawaii International Film Festival is taking it back to the old school.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
We’re talking about drive in movies while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19.
Jason Lau, Talk Story Productions President and writer/director for the film Story Game, joined us on Wake Up 2day to discuss his new movie and upcoming release dates.
For more information, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
- Live election updates: Ballot counting continues in several battleground states
- Hawaii’s Kitchen On The Road at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse
- Democrats retain House control, but Republicans stop broad expansion
- State holds blessing ceremony for newest COVID-19 mobile testing lab at airport