To provide a fun, safe and inclusive environment where children and adults of all skill levels can learn and play the sport of inline hockey–that’s the mission of the Hawaii Inline Hockey Incorporation.

Kimo Chun, President of HIHI, Bo Chhoun, Vice President of HIHI and Katie Forney-Petronio joined Wake Up 2Day for a preview and to talk about their season.

“Registration for our next 10 week session is now open! Our season will begin Monday, August 7 for practices and our first game will be Saturday, August 12.”