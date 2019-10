HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to shop because the Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair kicks off next Friday, October 18 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and continues through Sunday, October 20.

Over 300 vendors will be there. Admission is $4 but you can get a $2 coupon by going to their website.

Darah Dung joined us to previewthe Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair.

