HONOLULU (KHON2) — With exactly one week left until Christmas, it’s not too late to find that perfect holiday gift.

A good place to find it is at this weekend’s Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair at the Blaisdell.

It will also have great prizes, including staycations at the Sheraton Waikiki. Dara Young, director of public relations for Marriott-Waikiki Complex, joined Take2 with details.