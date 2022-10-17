If you are a gamer, specifically a competitive gamer, there’s a big tournament coming soon, and it benefits a lot of people in ways you probably wouldn’t think of when it comes to gaming.

Hawaii ESports Alliance is having a tournament starting soon. The qualifying part of the tournament will take place on Oct. 30 with the tournament taking place November into December. The finals will take place on Dec. 17.

The HEA is a non-profit organization that offers much more than a platform for video gamers to showcase their skills. The HEA also has educational, workforce, and intercontinental relations facets that benefit a lot of people in several different ways.

Kason Padilla, the Executive Director of the HEA joined us this morning on Take2 to explain everything involved with the upcoming tournament, as well as the organization itself.