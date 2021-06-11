Hawaii developer announces solar farm plans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you own or rent a home or condo, you may soon be able to take advantage of solar power.

Real Estate Developer Peter Savio says he wants to create a solar farm on Oahu. Those interested would be given the option to buy and own a solar unit or purchase the amount of energy capacity needed for their homes.

“So you’ll be able to buy based on what your bill presently is. If you’re a renter you can buy and when you move the panel and the condo moves with you, the credit moves with you. If you decide to move to the mainland, you can position to someone else,” said Savio.

The solar farm would be built on land near Kipapa Gulch, which Savio has already purchased. The plan still needs to be approved by the state utilities commission and HECO.