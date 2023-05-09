HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to bust a move because he’s a local boy who danced and toured with Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Janet Jackson. Now, dancer Mark Kanemura is coming up with a children’s book titled “I Am a Rainbow!”

Mark Kanemura joined Take2 to discuss his new book and inspiration.

To buy the book, click here.

Kanemura’s relatable, real-life inspired story paired with Richard Merritt’s bright and energetic illustrations is a celebration of self-acceptance.

Kanemura was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he first discovered his love for dance and theater. He now lives in Los Angeles, California where he works as a dancer, teacher, and entertainer. He has appeared as a contestant and choreographer on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and has danced and toured the world with artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga.

This is Kanemura’s first book, and he is thrilled to share his story and his love with the world!

I Am A Rainbow! (OSD: 5/9/23, ages 4-8), illustrated by Richard Merritt, is inspired by his childhood in Hawaii and encourages readers to find safe spaces that allow them to shine bright, and teaches children that what makes you different is what makes you special.