Hawaii County Mayor Kim reflects on time in office, offers advice to next mayor

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has served three terms, but his time in office is winding down after being ousted in the primary.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Mayor Kim joined Wake Up 2day to reflect on his time in office and offers advice to next mayor.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories