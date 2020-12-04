Hawaii County Mayor-Elect Mitch Roth set to be inaugurated

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — He’s getting ready to take office. Hawaii County’s new Mayor is set to be inaugurated on Monday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

But it’s going to look and feel a little different because it will be held virtually due to the pandemic. Hawaii County Mayor-elect Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2day to discuss inauguration week.