HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a positive sign in a return to normalcy. All of the county mayors are ending COVID restrictions that limited gatherings including Hawaii Island.

But the State’s mask mandate remains in effect as does Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2day to discuss ending COVID restrictions.