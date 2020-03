HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congress is said to be close to passing a massive aid package to help deal with the fallout from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard introduced a resolution calling for a “universal basic payment” to help provide relief to Americans affected by the Coronavirus.

The resolution would provide $1,000 a month. Congresswoman Gabbard joined us this morning to talk about the Coronavirus and issues on Capitol Hill.