HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices keep rising while the situation in Ukraine continues to intensify.

So what relief if any, is in sight? Hawaii Congressman Ed Case joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the Jones Act and gas prices.

Congressman Case will also be having his Tele-Talk story event tonight. For more information, view https://case.house.gov/events/.