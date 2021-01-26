Hawaii Community Lending helping residents through pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Community Lending is a non-profit, community development financial institution providing loans to individuals who cannot qualify at local banks and credit unions.

“When I think of stories, I think about a single mother named Lei,” recalls Jeff Gilbreath, Hawaii Community Lending Executive Director. “She had lost her job at a restaurant on Kauai. She was worried about where her and her four-year old daughter were going to go because they didn’t have the resources they need. What we did is we got her a small $5,000 loan to be able to bridge her so she could pay for rent, utilities, and food until the unemployment insurance came in. She said that this loan was a miracle at the time when she had really given up hope.”

Gilbreath and his team have been providing hope to so many families trying to survive during this pandemic.

“We have seen our request for loans increase 400 percent since Covid hit. Our team has put out more money in the last 6 months than we did in the first 5 years of our organization. So we are stepping in and trying to assist families who have nowhere else to go at this time,” says Gilbreath.

Hawaii Community Lending led a very successful program as the lead agency, delivering $10M in Federal Cares Act money to Hawaii Island residents.

“To give a sense of the magnitude of that program alone, close to 17,000 households, over 5,000 residents on Hawaii Island were able to serve through that program. We harnessed the power of six non-profits to all be processing applications, cutting checks, wiring funds so that families could have access to these services in a quicker manner. It has been recognized as the best practice here in the State, the program that we administered,” says Gilbreath. “We could not have done this without Central Pacific Bank. It is so important, every player in this process is critical. Central Pacific Bank is a hero in the process.”

