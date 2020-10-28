Hawaii Book and Music Festival thriller

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a celebration of story and song!
Storytellers, musicians and artists from across the state are gathering for the annual Hawaii Book and Music Festival.
Gregory Shephard, author of a spy thriller called “Sea of Fire”, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
