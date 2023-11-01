HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi’s elite surfers are making their way to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for the 2023 ISA World Junior Games.

Representing Hawaiʻi to defend the title and bring home the gold once again are Hawaiʻi’s own junior surfers who are in an elite class of world champions.

The competition is taking place between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3. where Hawaiʻi against 45 other nations with 400 competitors.

“We rely on the generosity and support of our community to help us get there and win the gold,” reads the team’s GoFundMe page. “Mahalo nui for your support and for being a part of our journey!”

These Ambassadors of Aloha have a big task before them, but Hawaiʻi stand behind them. It’s your opportunity to show how much you support our champions!