HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning: This attraction is very scary. It is advised that you do not bring keiki.

What is it? It’s Haunted Plantation. It has been ranked in the top 10 scariest events in the United States by Eventbrite.

Officially 17 years of age, it has also been ranked in the top 20 scariest Halloween events by Buzzfeed and in the top 21 for PopSugar.

Hawaii’s scariest haunted house is now open. Reservations are required for this venue.

“Advance timed-entry reservations must be made online prior to attending” said a spokesperson for the Haunted Plantation. “Absolutely no walk-ins will be admitted this year. Tickets may not be purchased on site without a booking confirmation. Any persons without a booking confirmation will not be allowed on property.”

They also asked that everyone who purchases tickets to please print your booking confirmation or have it ready to display on your mobile device prior to entry (booking confirmations are sent via email).

Something that’s new to Haunted Plantation for its 2023 run is the timed-entry admission.

This option will limit crowds, minimize wait time and help ensure an orderly flow of attendees.

Haunted house goers are asked to arrive during the time frame on their booking confirmation and not to arrive any earlier than 15 minutes prior to the start time and no later than the end time on your booking confirmation.

For example, attendees who have tickets reserved for a 7 p.m experience need to arrive no earlier than 6:45 p.m. and no later than 7:30 p.m. Keep in mind that late arrivals will not be admitted and will not be offered a refund. Attendees are advised to please plan accordingly.

The total price of each ticket is $21. This includes a $1 non-refundable service fee that is due upon reservations. The remaining balance of $20 per ticket is due upon check-in prior to entering Haunted Plantation on your event night. Ticket payments are cash only. They do not accept credit or debit cards or personal checks or money orders.

Slots for reservations begin with a 6 p.m. experience, and ten people per party are permitted for each experience. It is a first come, first served basis.