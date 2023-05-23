The Hawaii State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division is holding its annual Law Week, which started Monday.

Volunteer attorneys are covering different topics each day.

There is also a phone bank to answer questions from callers and to provide legal information.

Tuesday’s topic is District Court Procedure for traffic offenses.

Eton Zhou, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney joined Wake Up 2Day to talk about day two of Law Week.