Honolulu’s rail project now has an official opening date: June 30. So are all the cracks in the columns fixed and is the safety inspection complete? Lori Kahikina, executive director and chief executive officer of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART), joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what’s happening now and what needs to happen before June 30. City officials also announced in a news conference that all rides will be free for the first four days. So what else do riders need to know? Kahikina also discussed that.

What is HART responsible for when it comes to the project? Here’s a look, according to its website:

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) is the semi-autonomous public transit authority responsible for the project’s planning, design, and construction for an 18.9-mile, automated fixed-guideway rail system with 19 stations extending from East Kapolei Station to a temporary terminus at the Civic Center Station. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is governed by the HART Board of Directors and a Chief Executive Officer. The board consists of ten voting members appointed by the Revised Charter of Honolulu, with four members appointed by the Hawaii State Legislature. They include local officials, business leaders, subject matter specialists and advocates.

HART’s management, organization, and capability to plan, construct, and deliver the Project to the City are of paramount importance. Additionally, the execution of contracts, labor agreements, and other instruments to perform its duties and functions; to acquire by eminent domain, purchase, lease, or otherwise, all real property necessary for the development of the system.