HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra wraps up its HapaSymphony concert series at the Hawaii Theatre with featured artist Raiatea Helm.

The Hawaii musician will be playing some of her favorite tradition mele including “The One They’d Call Hawai’i,” “He Mele Lāhui Hawaiʻi,” composed by Queen Lili’uokalani, and “Hawaiian Soul,” written in tribute of her uncle, native Hawaiian activist and music great George Helm.

Helm says it’s a special concert series because it expresses the unique cultural vantage point found only in Hawai’i, combining the talents of Hawaii’s artists with a full symphony orchestra.

HapaSymphony featuring Raiatea Helm is Saturday, April 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s website.