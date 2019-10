HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of Hawaii State Art Museum present 40 works by local artist Hamilton Kobayashi.

“The Majesty of Hawaii” will be on display starting on Friday, October 4th, from 5:30-9 pm, through January 2020.

Stuart Boulton, Friends of Hawaii State Art Museum, and Tiffany Torre, art representative of Hamilton Kobayashi, joined us for a preview.