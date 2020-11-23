Habilitat to begin annual Christmas tree sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you looking for a Christmas tree? Habilitat is offering a variety of trees beginning this weekend.

A purchase will also help Habilitat, which assists people who are struggling with substance abuse and are homeless.

Allie Morales, public relations manager with Habilitat, joined Take2 with details.  

